KEARNEY — Garey "Pappy" L. Yocum, 86, of Kearney, formerly of North Platte, died peacefully Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020, at Good Samaritan Society-St. John’s in Kearney.
Garey was born May 13, 1934, in Grand Island. He lived a great part of his life in North Platte, graduating from North Platte Senior High School and attended Kearney State Teachers College where he received his Bachelor of Arts degree in education. While at Kearney State he played football and was on the NCC championship team. After college he served in the U.S. Army participating in Operation Sagebrush, during the Korean conflict.
Garey married Patsy Harper on May 27, 1956, in North Platte. Garey taught and coached at Stapleton High School. Garey and Patsy moved to North Platte where he worked at Young’s Sporting Goods traveling throughout Nebraska, parts of Kansas and Colorado calling on schools. He then taught briefly in the North Platte School system. He worked for a short period of time there after for the Union Pacific Railroad. His heart and passion called him back to Young’s Sporting Goods where eventually he became a part owner.
He was actively involved in Fellowship of Christian Athletes serving on the state board, worked high school track meets running the shotput and discus competitions. He was member of the American Legion and the First Baptist Church of North Platte, serving as a deacon, church treasurer, Sunday school superintendent and sang in the church choir. He loved watching kids’ and grandkids’ activities but most of all he loved sharing his love of the Lord! Garey had a passion for Christ, his family, his work and sports. In his younger years he played fast-pitch softball, ran road races, played racquetball, rode bicycle regularly, and actively hunted and fished.
Survivors include the love of his life, Patsy R. Yocum of Kearney, married 64 years; their four children, Michael (Darcy) Yocum of Lincoln, Shari (Greg) Neth of Sydney, Ohio, Traci (Rick) Humphrey of Comanche, Texas, and Dana (Dave) Welsh of Kearney; sister, Carolyn Cohen of Bertrand, 10 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and numerous family members and friends.
Preceding him in death were his parents, Lawrence and Fonelle Donaldson, and brother, Donald Lynn Yocum.
