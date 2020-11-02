Frank Vetter

SEDONA, Ariz. — Frank C. Vetter, 67, of Sedona, Arizona, died Monday, Oct. 26, 2020, at Sedona.

Services will be held at a later date at The Church of the Red Rocks in Sedona and in Aurora, Nebraska. Inurnment will be in The Aurora Cemetery and Bassett Memorial Park Cemetery in Nebraska.

——

Francis (Frank) Carl Vetter was born Jan. 8, 1953, in Aurora, Nebraska, to Robert J. and B. Roberta (Herron) Vetter. Frank was raised on the family farm southwest of Aurora. He graduated from Aurora High School in 1971 and graduated from Kearney State College, now known as the University of Nebraska at Kearney, in 1975 with a degree in business and economics. Frank worked in many aspects of real estate as a broker, appraiser, mortgage loan officer, banker and real estate administrator with the Central Nebraska Public Power and Irrigation District the last 16 years of his career in Holdrege. He retired in 2014.