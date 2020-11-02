Frank Vetter

SEDONA, Ariz. — Frank C. Vetter, 67, of Sedona, Arizona, died Monday, Oct. 26, 2020, at Sedona.
Services will be held at a later date at The Church of the Red Rocks in Sedona and in Aurora, Nebraska. Inurnment will be in The Aurora Cemetery and Bassett Memorial Park Cemetery in Nebraska.
——
Francis (Frank) Carl Vetter was born Jan. 8, 1953, in Aurora, Nebraska, to Robert J. and B. Roberta (Herron) Vetter. Frank was raised on the family farm southwest of Aurora. He graduated from Aurora High School in 1971 and graduated from Kearney State College, now known as the University of Nebraska at Kearney, in 1975 with a degree in business and economics. Frank worked in many aspects of real estate as a broker, appraiser, mortgage loan officer, banker and real estate administrator with the Central Nebraska Public Power and Irrigation District the last 16 years of his career in Holdrege. He retired in 2014.
Frank met Kathy in Lincoln and they married in 1987, living their working years in the Lincoln, Holdrege and Funk areas. They retired to Arizona in 2015, residing in Gilbert and Sedona. Frank was proud of his farm heritage where he learned to work hard. He loved to have fun and to talk with people. He took on big projects himself and enthusiastically helped others with their projects. Frank and his wife enjoyed working together, visiting family and friends, fishing, traveling and dining out. He also enjoyed hunting, working outdoors and gardening. Frank was baptized and confirmed in the Evangelical United Brethren Church in Aurora. He was a member of the Church of the Red Rocks in Sedona and an active member of the property management ministry.
Survivors include his wife, Kathy of Arizona; mother, B. Roberta Vetter of Aurora; brothers, Randy of Aurora and Clark (Peggy) of Franklin; sister, Vicki (Jim) Zikmund of Kearney; father-in-law, William L. Bennett of Omaha; sisters-in-law, Karen (Bill) McMillen of Marion Center, Pennsylvania, and Kim Bennett of Omaha; aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
He was preceded in death by his father, Robert J. Vetter in 2013; brother, Rendell Vetter in infancy; great-nephew, Carter Vetter; mother-in-law, Josephine Bennett; grandparents, Carl and S. Gertrude Herron, and Frank and Saloma Vetter; along with aunts, uncles and cousins.
Memorials are suggested to Hope House of Sedona (www.hopehouseofsedona.org), The Church of the Red Rocks, 54 Bow String Drive, Sedona, AZ 86336 or the donor’s choice.
