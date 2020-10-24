Frances Bates

LINCOLN — Frances Perry Bates, 91, of Lincoln died peacefully with her loving family close by.
A memorial service will be 2 p.m. Friday at Roper & Sons South Lincoln Chapel in Lincoln. For livestreaming of the memorial service and “Hugs from Home” condolences, visit Roperandsons.com.
——
She was born Aug. 22, 1929, to Evelyn and Ernest Perry of Bertrand.
Fran was a compassionate wife and mother and she was a gifted music educator. She and husband Art met at Nebraska Wesleyan. They went on to study music at the Eastman School of Music in Rochester, New York, and continued educating, practicing and performing as a piano duo in Kearney and Lincoln for more than 60 years entertaining family, friends, church groups and music clubs and for the last several years, The Landing. As a music educator and gifted pianist, Fran was honored with many accolades including the 1995 Music Alumni Award from Nebraska Wesleyan University (’51). Fran had an innate sense of rhythm, and her joy in teaching was reflected in her students, especially in her middle school swing choirs. Her ability to create imaginative, entertaining programs was her hallmark.
She always will be remembered for her purity of spirit, kind gestures and selfless acts. Her favorite season was autumn and it is fitting that she leaves this earth when nature is also preparing for its cycle of death and rebirth.
Fran was a longtime member of Trinity United Methodist Church in Lincoln, and was an active participant of the Questers Sunday School group. This tight knit group helped her form friendships that would last for decades.
The family expresses deep gratitude for the compassionate caregivers who served Fran including all of those at The Landing, Tabitha Hospice and Home Care Assistance.
Survivors include her loving husband, Arthur Bates; children, Steve (Tina) Bates of Wamego, Kansas, and Valerie (Joep) Cuppens Bates of Lincoln; she touched all those who knew her especially her grandchildren, Christopher, Spencer, Megan, Shannon, Amy, Dustin, Max and Peri; her siblings, Bill (Susan) Perry of Holdrege, Karen (George) Baker of Hastings, and Merry (Jeff) Johnson of Holdrege; along with 17 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her son, David.
Memorials may be made to the music program at Trinity United Methodist Church or the National Pediatric Cancer Foundation.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.