Frances Bates

Fran was a compassionate wife and mother and she was a gifted music educator. She and husband Art met at Nebraska Wesleyan. They went on to study music at the Eastman School of Music in Rochester, New York, and continued educating, practicing and performing as a piano duo in Kearney and Lincoln for more than 60 years entertaining family, friends, church groups and music clubs and for the last several years, The Landing. As a music educator and gifted pianist, Fran was honored with many accolades including the 1995 Music Alumni Award from Nebraska Wesleyan University (’51). Fran had an innate sense of rhythm, and her joy in teaching was reflected in her students, especially in her middle school swing choirs. Her ability to create imaginative, entertaining programs was her hallmark.