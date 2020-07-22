KEARNEY — Faye (Lewis) Conn, 95, of Kearney, formerly of Lake of the Ozarks and Columbia, Missouri, died Wednesday, July 15, 2020, while living with her daughter.
Arrangements are pending with Hedges-Scott Funeral Home of Osage Beach, Missouri.
Faye was born in Falcon, Missouri, in 1925, to Opal and Chester Lewis. She graduated from Lebanon (Missouri) High School in 1941 and married Oliver Conn Jr. in 1943. Faye made loving homes for her family in multiple states and the Philippine Islands during her husband’s career in the U.S. Air Force.
Faye and Conn moved to Lake of the Ozarks in 1966. She was a longtime member of Harper Chapel United Methodist Church. Faye treasured family and cherished every moment with them. In addition to her family, Faye enjoyed fishing at Lake of the Ozarks and St. Louis Cardinals baseball. She will be dearly missed and forever in our hearts.
Survivors include her daughter, Vicki Conn; daughter-in-law, Kathy Conn; grandchildren, Paul Nielsen and wife Jessica, Conn Nielsen and Afton Conn; and great-granddaughters, Lily and Ella Nielsen.
She was preceded in death by her husband in 2016 and son Rick in 2014.
