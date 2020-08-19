HILDRETH — Faye Lynn Cherry, 56, of Hildreth died Monday, Aug. 17, 2020, at her home.
Memorial services will be 3 p.m. Monday at Trinity Lutheran Church in Hildreth with the Rev. Caroline Keenan officiating. Current health safety recommendations for faith-based services will be followed and the use of a face mask is encouraged. Inurnment will be held following services at the Hildreth Cemetery.
There will be no visitation as the family has honored Faye’s wish for cremation. Craig Funeral Home in Minden is in charge of arrangements.
Faye was born on Sept. 16, 1963, in Kearney to John Gerald and Lila Faye (Riggs) Schmidt.
On Feb. 25, 1983, she married Robert L. Cherry.
Survivors include her husband, Robert Cherry of Hildreth; brother, Dale Schmidt of St. Paul; and sister, Lori Wagner of Palm Harbor, Florida.