Faye Ann Dauel

COLORADO — Faye Ann (Hartman) Dauel, 80, of Colorado died Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020.
Memorial service will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday at Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church in Canon City, Colorado.
——
Fay(e) (Hartman) Dauel was born Feb. 14, 1940, to Ruby and Oscar Hartman at Good Samaritan Hospital in Kearney, Nebraska. She graduated from Longfellow High School in Kearney.
Fay met Bob in high school and they were married June 8, 1958. They had one daughter Kim.
Fay worked in a variety of roles throughout her life. These included waitressing at Grandpa’s Steakhouse, owning Fay’s Café in Pleasanton and leading detasslers in the Nebraska summers. Her favorite jobs included cooking at PHS with her dear friends and working in social work at PCC in Canon City, Colorado. She said her last job was her favorite –working at Sangre de Cristo Community Care as the volunteer coordinator for Hospice West.
Fay loved her family and friends and was happiest when her home was filled with them and their love and laughter. Her holiday tables were always perfectly set, including assigned seating! She loved decorating her home for the change in seasons and all the holidays.
Survivors include her daughter Kim and favorite (only) son-in-law Mark; two grandsons Matthew (Brook) Huffington and David Huffington; her three great-grandchildren, Hayden, Cooper and Eugene. Her grandsons and great-grandchildren were the light of her life and in her eyes could do no wrong. Other survivors include her brothers, Dick, Dan (Bev) and Gary (Kathie). She felt fortunate that her nephew Adam and his family, Kristine, Stella and Oscar, were nearby and thought of Stella and Oscar as grandchildren. She counted Roger and Debbie Larsen and their two daughters Abby and Katie as family.
She was preceded in death by her husband Bob; her parents; and brother Fred. She said “growing up with four brothers made me tough.”
The family is so grateful to the staff at St. Thomas More Hospital for the tender, compassionate and knowledgeable care they provided her. She said over and over “they couldn’t be any better.”
She taught us how to live and how to die, and now, she has left us with a hole in our hearts.
The family suggests memorials to Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church or Sangre de Cristo Community Care.
