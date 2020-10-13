Faye Ann Dauel

COLORADO — Faye Ann (Hartman) Dauel, 80, of Colorado died Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020.

Memorial service will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday at Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church in Canon City, Colorado.

——

Fay(e) (Hartman) Dauel was born Feb. 14, 1940, to Ruby and Oscar Hartman at Good Samaritan Hospital in Kearney, Nebraska. She graduated from Longfellow High School in Kearney.

Fay met Bob in high school and they were married June 8, 1958. They had one daughter Kim.

Fay worked in a variety of roles throughout her life. These included waitressing at Grandpa’s Steakhouse, owning Fay’s Café in Pleasanton and leading detasslers in the Nebraska summers. Her favorite jobs included cooking at PHS with her dear friends and working in social work at PCC in Canon City, Colorado. She said her last job was her favorite –working at Sangre de Cristo Community Care as the volunteer coordinator for Hospice West.

Fay loved her family and friends and was happiest when her home was filled with them and their love and laughter. Her holiday tables were always perfectly set, including assigned seating! She loved decorating her home for the change in seasons and all the holidays.