HOLDREGE — Ernest Eugene “Ernie” Tropp Jr., 72, of Loomis died Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020, at Phelps Memorial Health Center in Holdrege.

Memorial graveside services and inurnment will be at 1 p.m. Wednesday at Moses Hill Cemetery, in rural Phelps County, with the Rev. Mike Szekely. Military honors will be provided by the Loomis Veterans Organization in conjunction with the Offutt Air Force Base Funeral Honors Team.

Due to health concerns regarding the COVID-19 pandemic, current CDC and Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services guidelines for faith-based services will be followed. Ernie’s service will be livestreamed via the Nelson-Bauer Funeral Home’s Facebook page.

The family has honored Ernie’s wish for cremation. There will be no visitation or viewing.

Ernie was born Feb. 12, 1948, in Marion, Ohio, to Ernest E. Sr. and Arlene (Fields) Tropp.

On Aug. 22, 1971, Ernie married Kathryn M. Riggs at the United Methodist Church in Loomis.

Survivors include his wife, Kathy Tropp of Loomis; son, Clayton Tropp of Loomis; daughter, Gayle Henry of Holdrege; sisters, Pam Hemme of Rolla, Missouri, and Penny Suchocki of Scottdale, Pennsylvania; and two grandsons.