MINDEN — Erna Marie (Nelson) Horine, 71, of Minden died May 17, 2020, at her home surrounded by loved ones.
A celebration of life service will be 3 p.m. Tuesday at Bethany Lutheran Church in Minden with the Rev. Donald Hunzeker and PMA Julie Schmidt officiating.
Current health recommendations will be followed and the use of a face mask is encouraged. The service will be livestreamed on the funeral home’s Facebook page. Private family inurnment will be at a later date.
There will be no visitation as the family has honored Erna’s wish to be cremated.
Memorials in Erna’s honor are kindly suggested to the family to be designated at a later date.
