GIBBON — Erica Morgan, 19, of Gibbon died Friday, Sept. 11, 2020, in Custer County as the result of an automobile accident.
Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at Faith United Church in Gibbon with the Rev. Mike Evans officiating. Interment will follow at Riverside Cemetery in Gibbon.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Tuesday and one hour prior to the service Wednesday at Faith United Church in Gibbon.
O’Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral and Cremation Services in Kearney is in charge of arrangements.
——
Erica Chris Morgan was born March 15, 2001, in Kearney to Daren and Ida (Ropers) Morgan. She was raised in Gibbon and attended Gibbon High School, graduating with the class of 2019. Erica was attending Chadron State College where she was majoring in geology.
She enjoyed drawing, painting and taking photos of anything she found beautiful. Erica played the guitar and flute and had a love for all animals. She had a special bond with her cat Milo who also perished in the accident. Erica also enjoyed working at Freddy’s and the relationships she made there.
Survivors include her parents, Daren and Ida Morgan of Gibbon; siblings, Cory Morgan of Kearney, Jody Morgan of Kearney and Diana Morgan of Gibbon; grandparents, Charlie and Claudia Morgan of North Loup; as well as many aunts, uncles, cousins and extended family and friends.
Erica was preceded in death by her grandparents, Henry and Wanda Ropers.
Memorials are suggested to the family for future designation.
Visit www.osrfh.com to leave condolences online.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.