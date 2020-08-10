HOLDREGE — Emily Lucille Woodard, 101, of Holdrege died Friday, Aug. 7, 2020, at Holdrege Memorial Homes.
Private family memorial graveside services and inurnment will be at Prairie Home Cemetery at Holdrege at a later date.
The family is honoring Lucille’s wish for cremation. There will be no visitation or memorial book signing.
Nelson-Bauer Funeral Home in Holdrege is in charge of arrangements.
She was born Easter Sunday, April 20, 1919, at the family home, northeast of Holdrege, to William and Iva (Potter) Magill.
Lucille married Virsel Woodard on Nov. 6, 1948, in Denver. In 2005, he preceded her in death.
Survivors include nieces and nephews, Rosie and Dean Leopold, Elaine and John Wert, Shirley Falk, Mary Magill and Mick Magill.