Elizabeth Wrigley

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Elizabeth Ann Wrigley Elizabeth (Beth) Ann Wrigley, 70, died Aug. 26, 2020, at Jacksonville, Florida, her family’s residence for the last 35 years.
——
She was born Nov. 14, 1949, to Edward and Florence Fox in Kearney, Nebraska, the seventh of eight siblings. Always the athlete, she excelled in intramural sports at Kansas State University, pitching for baseball and quarterbacking for football.
During her undergraduate studies, she met and subsequently married Mark Wrigley on June 12, 1971, prior to his military assignments to Keesler AFB in Mississippi and Yakota AB in Japan. Beth ran the Red Cross summer swim programs at both bases while focusing her education on childbirth and nurturing, and having her own two children, Alexandra Lynn Wrigley and Aaron Michael Wrigley. The family moved to St. Louis where Beth got her bachelor’s degree in nursing from St Louis University. In Florida, Beth earned her master’s degree in nursing from the University of Florida and Certification from the American College of Nurse Midwives.
She served as a midwife in Jacksonville for several decades, delivering thousands of babies into this world. She was passionate about babies and prenatal care and served for many years on the Board for the Childbirth Education Association of Jacksonville. Beth was an active member of San Juan del Rio Catholic Church. Beth was a lover of nature. She believed in advocating and fostering a better planet for all. She enjoyed gardening and was active in several conservation organizations.
Survivors include her husband Mark, their children Alexandra and Aaron, and her grandchild Steven; her sisters, Margaret, Theresa and Monica; and her brothers, Robert, James, Lawrence and Richard.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to the San Juan del Rio Catholic Church at St. John’s, Florida.
