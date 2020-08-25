Eleanor Deisley

MINDEN — Eleanor Anne Deisley, 93, of Minden died Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020, at Bethany Home in Minden.
Memorial services will be 10 a.m. Saturday at Bethany Lutheran Church in Minden with the Rev. Donald Hunzeker and PMA Julie Schmidt officiating. Current recommendations for faith based services will be followed and the use of a face mask is encouraged. The service will be livestreamed to the Craig Funeral Home Facebook page.
Inurnment will be held following services at the Minden Cemetery.
There will be no visitation as the family has honored Eleanor’s wish for cremation.
Craig Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
——
Eleanor was born Jan. 7, 1927, in Minden to Hubert and Anna (Bergsten) Shannon. She grew up in the Norman area and attended school at Norman and then graduated from Minden High School.
She was united in marriage to Marvin R. Deisley on Sept. 21, 1944, in Kansas and to this union, four children were born: Robert, Gerald, Geraldine and Bruce. The family made their home in the Norman and Minden area where she was employed at Bill’s Plumbing. Eleanor moved to Bethany Home where she enjoyed making new friends and the staff became family to her.
Eleanor was a member of the Fredericksburg Lutheran Church, belonged to the Lions Club and Good Sam Camping Club. While being members of the camping club, Marvin and Eleanor participated in the Special Olympics torch run for several years.
She loved to have fun and enjoyed being with friends and family. Her hobbies included embroidery, crochet, crafts, fishing and camping. Eleanor was famous for her homemade breads, rolls and fried chicken.
Survivors include her daughter, Geraldine “Jeri” Danielson and husband, Terry, of Gibbon; brother, Wes Shannon and wife, Marcia, of Minden; sister, Maxine Jones of Holdrege; six grandchildren and spouses; 12 great-grandchildren; as well as a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Marvin; sons, Robert “Bob” Deisley, Gerald “Jerry” Deisley, Bruce Deisley and wife, Sherry; granddaughter, Paula Deisley; parents, Hubert and Anna Shannon; sisters-in-law, Stella Andersen, Nadine Miller and Clara Reif; brothers-in-law, Steve Deisley, Louis Deisley and Jim Jones; nephew, Michael Jones; nieces, Teresa Shannon Ryan and Mary Jo Jones.
Visit www.craigfunerals.com to leave condolences online.
Memorials in Eleanor’s honor are kindly suggested to the family for later designation.
