Eldean Kuehn

KEARNEY — Eldean C. Kuehn, 83, of Minden died Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020, at CHI Health Good Samaritan in Kearney.
Memorial services will be 2:30 p.m. Wednesday at the St. Paul Lutheran Church with the Revs. Christopher Hazzard and Donald Becker officiating. The family requests casual attire. Current recommendations for faith-based services will be followed and the use of a face mask is encouraged.
Following services inurnment will be at Minden Cemetery.
There will be no visitation as the family has honored Eldean’s wish to be cremated.
Craig Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
——
Eldean was born June 19, 1937, in rural Kearney County to Carl H. and Wilhelmina C. (Trampe) Kauffelt. She grew up in the Minden area and attended Minden High School, graduating with the class of 1956. She later continued her education at the University of Nebraska.
She married John “Roger” Kuehn in Minden on June 17, 1962. Eldean was a dedicated homemaker, as well as a member of the St. Paul Lutheran Church, where she worked as the church secretary for many years. She also worked for Warp Publishing and the Kearney County Treasurer’s office for several years.
Eldean was an avid Husker sports fan — she enjoyed watching football, basketball and volleyball. She enjoyed growing and working with flowers, gardening, reading and spending time with family and friends.
Survivors include her husband, Roger Kuehn of Minden; sister, Janice Love of New York; sisters-in-law, Dorothy Latter of Minden and Elvera “Alfie” Moore of North Platte; nephews, Chip Love of New York and Jeffery Love of Australia; as well as a host of extended relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Visit www.craigfunerals.com to leave condolences online. Memorials in Eldean’s honor are kindly suggested to St. Paul Lutheran Church in Minden.
