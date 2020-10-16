Elaine Glasser

After moving to Kearney in 1970 she had two sons, Brian and Kevin, and also touched the lives of many Kearney area children while teaching for 12 years at the First United Methodist Pumpkin Patch preschool.

Starting in 1990 Elaine worked at Cabela’s, as did both her sons for a short time and she continued until retiring at the age of 80 in 2018.

At work Elaine was known as “The Princess” because of her immaculate work ethic and her array of beautiful hand sewn clothes.

She had a voice and manner that could calm and charm the most irate customer. Her wardrobe itself was a story of her life, with a dress made for a son’s wedding, or one for trips to Alaska or the Caribbean or for a tailgate party at the Governor’s Mansion.

Elaine was a member of Kearney First United Methodist Church and a member of Eastern Star. She enjoyed travel and was an avid reader, particularly fond of stories about the American Southwest where she and her husband traveled extensively.

Survivors include her husband, Marvin Glasser of Kearney; and sons, Brian Glasser and Kevin Glasser, both of Kearney.

Elaine was preceded in death by her parents.

Memorials are suggested to the Kearney Area Animal Shelter.

