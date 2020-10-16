KEARNEY — Phyllis “Elaine” Glasser, 82, of Kearney died Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020, at her home.
Private family graveside services will be held at Kearney Cemetery.
O’Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral and Cremation Services in Kearney is in charge of arrangements.
——
Phyllis Elaine Winger was born June 15, 1938, as the only child of Marion and Opal (Emmett) Winger of Brush, Colorado. In her early childhood through graduation from Brush High School in 1956, she enjoyed the activities of the close-knit farm community including: 4-H where she excelled in sewing that became a lifelong talent in making all of her own clothes including her wedding dress.
She loved square dancing and even found time to work for an attorney in Brush. She went on to obtain a degree in office management from Colorado State University in Fort Collins and was hired as a legal secretary for the district attorney there.
Elaine met her husband Marvin Glasser who was finishing a master’s degree in physics. They married on Sept 1, 1963.
Over the next several years she worked for the CSU Department of Forestry while her husband worked for the Atomic Energy Commission in the CSU department of Atmospheric Science.
After moving to Kearney in 1970 she had two sons, Brian and Kevin, and also touched the lives of many Kearney area children while teaching for 12 years at the First United Methodist Pumpkin Patch preschool.
Starting in 1990 Elaine worked at Cabela’s, as did both her sons for a short time and she continued until retiring at the age of 80 in 2018.
At work Elaine was known as “The Princess” because of her immaculate work ethic and her array of beautiful hand sewn clothes.
She had a voice and manner that could calm and charm the most irate customer. Her wardrobe itself was a story of her life, with a dress made for a son’s wedding, or one for trips to Alaska or the Caribbean or for a tailgate party at the Governor’s Mansion.
Elaine was a member of Kearney First United Methodist Church and a member of Eastern Star. She enjoyed travel and was an avid reader, particularly fond of stories about the American Southwest where she and her husband traveled extensively.
Survivors include her husband, Marvin Glasser of Kearney; and sons, Brian Glasser and Kevin Glasser, both of Kearney.
Elaine was preceded in death by her parents.
Memorials are suggested to the Kearney Area Animal Shelter.
Visit www.osrfh.com to leave condolences online.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.