Eimmy Gomez

OMAHA — Eimmy Nathalie Gomez, 6 weeks, infant daughter of Jesus Moreno-Nieto and Ninfa Alondra Gomez of Alma, formerly of McCook, died Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020, at the Children’s Hospital in Omaha.

Private Mass of Christian burial will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at the St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Alma with Father Julius P. Tvrdy as celebrant. Public graveside services will be Wednesday following the Mass at the Alma Cemetery. Both services will be livestreamed at the Nelson-Bauer Funeral Home Facebook page.

Due to health concerns regarding the COVID-19 pandemic, current CDC and Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services guidelines for faith-based services will be followed.

Eimmy was born Sept. 4, 2020, at the Community Hospital in McCook. She was immediately taken to Children’s Hospital in Omaha, where it was discovered she was born with heart and lung deficiencies.

Survivors include her parents, Jesus Moreno-Niefo and Ninfa Gomez of Alma; one sister, Susany Saidith; two brothers, Iker Jesus and Elian Abdeil; maternal grandparents, Abundio and Cecila Gomez; and paternal grandparents, Bernardo and Juana Mreno.

Bauer-Torrey & Mach Funeral Home in Alma is in charge of arrangements.

——