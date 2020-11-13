Edward Schriner

KEARNEY — Edward E. Schriner, 76, of Kearney died Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020, at CHI Health Good Samaritan in Kearney.

Private family services will be held at a later date.

Interment will take place at Fort McPherson National Cemetery near Maxwell.

O’Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral and Cremation Services in Kearney is in charge of arrangements.

——

Edward Eugene Schriner was born Sept. 22, 1944, in Campbell to Wilbur and Geraldine (Reese) Schriner.

He received his education from Franklin High School, graduating with the class of 1963.

Ed proudly served in the United States Army from 1963 until his honorable discharge in 1966.

In 1967, he was united in marriage to Connie Scott and to this union two sons, Edward Jr. and Steve, were blessed. The couple divorced in 1983.

He worked at several local grain elevators for many years. Ed also lived in Taylor, Red Cloud, Wilcox and later Holdrege where he was employed at Becton-Dickenson for many years.

Ed married Doris Schierling in 2000 and remained in Holdrege until their divorce in 2019, then moved to Kearney.