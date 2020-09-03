Dr. John Boucher

LINCOLN — Dr. John Dale Boucher, 78, of Lincoln died peacefully Monday, Aug. 31, 2020, at his home surrounded by his family after a long battle with prostate cancer.
John's remains will be cremated and a celebration of life service will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday at Roper & Sons South Lincoln Chapel. John's ashes will be spread in a place that will allow him to be reintegrated with nature and return to the cycle of life.
John was born July 15, 1942, to Dale and Elsie (Haining) Boucher in Kearney.
John attended school in the Kearney Public School system and graduated from KHS in 1960. Upon graduation John joined the U.S. Navy, where he served for 10 years in the naval intelligence service, serving as a first-class cryptologic technician, including a year in Vietnam aboard the USS Oxford, AGTR1. Other duty stations were Treasure Island, California, Adak, Alaska, Kamiseya, Japan, and San Juan, Puerto Rico. He was discharged in Norfolk, Virginia, in December 1969.
Upon his discharge he spent a year in Australia and then returned to Kearney and enrolled at the University of Nebraska at Kearney studying pre-veterinary medicine, followed by four years at the Iowa State University College of Veterinary Medicine.
John had a long and rewarding career as a veterinarian, practicing in Lexington, Kearney, West Point and Dodge, and establishing Nebraska Veterinary Services before retiring from practice to work in the Nebraska Department of Agriculture, until his total retirement in July 2012.
While in Dodge, he was a member of the Dodge Fire Department and served as commander of American Legion Post 122, and president of the Dodge Public Library Board. While in Lincoln he served as a TeamMates mentor for a boy in elementary and middle school.
John was a sought-after public speaker, making many, many humorous and patriotic speeches, as well as acting as master of ceremonies at many events. He was appointed as an admiral in the Navy of the Great State of Nebraska in 2004 by Gov. Mike Johanns.
During his life John enjoyed many adventurous activities including skydiving — making more than 500 free-fall parachute jumps, extensive rock climbing in the Blue Mountains of Australia, scuba diving in the Caribbean, and go-cart racing in Puerto Rico. But his passion was sailing and he spent many happy hours sailing with his brother Bill on their sailboat, the Zephyr, and later their unnamed 25-foot O’Day. He also enjoyed two sailing expeditions on a 35-foot sailboat in the Pacific Ocean.
John took great pride in watching the many performances and sporting events of his grandchildren. He thoroughly enjoyed spending time with his family and telling endless jokes to his grandchildren much to the chagrin of his wife.
Survivors include his beloved wife of 47 years Carol (Dobberstein) Boucher; his daughter, Kelly (Boucher) Lindsay and her children, Mark, Samuel and Brooke Lindsay; his daughter, Sarah (Boucher) Schweers, her husband James Schweers and their children, Taylor, Jayden and Madison Schweers; his faithful dog, Max; along with many loving family members and extended friends
Donations may be made to the Capital Humane Society or to your local library.
