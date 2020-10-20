Douglas Wilkinson

KEARNEY — Douglas Wayne Wilkinson, 92, of Kearney died Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020, at the Central Nebraska Veterans’ Home in Kearney.

Cremation was chosen and a private family service will be held at Fort McPherson National Cemetery near Maxwell at a later date.

Odean Colonial Chapel in North Platte is in charge of arrangements.

Doug was born Aug. 23, 1928, in Rawlins County, Kansas, to Jesse and Esther (Cushing) Wilkinson. He grew up in Colorado and Nebraska where he graduated from Stratton High School in 1945. Doug joined the U.S. Navy in ‘46 and served on the U.S.S. Holder DD819. Following his discharge in 1947, Doug returned to Stratton.

He married Dolores Ann Damrow on June 5, 1949, in Benkelman where they lived until moving to North Platte in 1953. Doug managed grain elevators throughout Nebraska then bought a place in Elba in 1974 where he ran a cow-calf operation and did painting and sandblasting. He and Dolores eventually returned to North Platte in 2004.