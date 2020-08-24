Dorothy Sikes

KEARNEY — Dorothy E. Sikes, 90, of Kearney died Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020, at her home.
Funeral services will be 10 a.m. Wednesday at Zion Lutheran Church in Kearney with Revs. James DeLoach and Doug Gaunt officiating. Interment will follow at Kearney Cemetery.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Tuesday at O’Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral Home in Kearney and one hour prior to the service at the church. Masks are required at the visitation and funeral.
——
Dorothy E. (DeLaet) Sikes was born Nov. 15, 1929, in Riverdale to William and Dora (Finke) DeLaet. Dorothy was baptized March 16, 1930, at the home of her grandparents, Mr. and Mrs. Henry Finke, they were also her sponsors. The Rev. Kelly of Lutheran Synod officiated.
Dorothy went to Hartman School District 34 through fifth grade. She received her eighth grade promotion from District 26 on June 2, 1944. Dorothy was confirmed June 13, 1943, by the Rev. E.O. Potratz of Zion Lutheran in Kearney. She graduated May 25, 1948, from Kearney High School.
On Jan. 1, 1949, Dorothy married Wayne Sikes at Zion Lutheran Church in Kearney. The couple made their home and raised five sons in Kearney.
Dorothy loved to crochet. She made haley blankets for all of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She also enjoyed playing cards with her children and at the senior center. Dorothy worked over 30 years in food service, with 28 years being at the college. She was also a longtime and active member of Zion Lutheran Church.
Survivors include her sons, Thomas Sikes and wife Vickie of Kenesaw, Mike Sikes and wife Charlene of Loup City, David Sikes and wife Tammy of Alma and Gary Sikes of Alma; daughter-in-law, Diane Sikes of Holdrege; sister, Betty Sorenson and husband Willey of Ravenna; brother, Ed DeLaet and wife Connie of Kearney; sisters-in-law, Audrey DeLaet of Ravenna and Dorothy of DeLaet of Kearney; 20 grandchildren; 49 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.
Dorothy was preceded in death by her parents; husband; son, Douglas; two infant grandchildren; brothers, Kenny, Joe, Leroy and Bill; sisters, Violet Warner, Patricia DeLaet and Anna DeLaet; and several aunts and uncles.
Memorials are suggested to the Zion Lutheran Church Radio Broadcast.
Visit www.osrfh.com to leave condolences online.
