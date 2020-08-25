 Skip to main content
Dorothy Sikes

KEARNEY — Dorothy E. Sikes, 90, of Kearney, died Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020, at her home.

Funeral services will be 10 a.m. Wednesday at Zion Lutheran Church in Kearney with Revs. James DeLoach and Doug Gaunt officiating.

Interment will follow at the Kearney Cemetery.

Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. today at O’Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral Home in Kearney and one hour prior to the service at the church. Masks are required at the visitation and funeral.

Memorials are suggested to the Zion Lutheran Church Radio Broadcast program.

