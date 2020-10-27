Dorothy Fischer

Bud and Dot farmed in the Bertrand area until 1978 when they moved to Overton where they had purchased Platte River ground that Dorothy aptly named “Deerbrook.” Bud worked in Overton at Plectron and they raised cattle along the river. Following the move to Overton, Dorothy worked as a receptionist for the local dentist, and also started taking computer classes at Kearney State College.

Dorothy had always enjoyed math and numbers, and found a way to use that love when she became a registered representative for Wadell and Reed Investments. Bud and Dot loved having people at Deerbrook and hosted many church and family events. It was great fun to splash in the river, ride the WC and have a HUGE bonfire.

Dorothy was passionate about always learning, and read the paper daily to keep up with current events. The things her family was interested in, she was always quick to comment on what she had read about in the paper. She loved a challenge - and the thrill of adventure. It was not a matter of “thinking outside the box” - as for Dorothy, the box simply did not exist. She was never afraid to push the edge - and always did life on her own terms. She was a woman who knew who she was, and lived so that others did, too.