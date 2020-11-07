KEARNEY — Doris Ripp, 78, of Kearney died Friday, Nov. 6, 2020, at CHI Health Good Samaritan in Kearney.
A memorial service will be 10 a.m. Tuesday at O’Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral Home in Kearney. Interment will follow at Riverside Cemetery in Gibbon following the service.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.
Memorials are suggested to Gibbon Baptist Church or Gibbon Volunteer Fire Department.
Visit www.osrfh.com to leave condolences online.
