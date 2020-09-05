Doris Brown

LEXINGTON — Doris Ellen (Kleint) Brown, 93, of Lexington, formerly of Elm Creek, died Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020, at Avamere in Lexington.
Services will be 2 p.m. Tuesday at Trinity Lutheran Church in Lexington with the Revs. Rob Kuefner and Bill Ohlmann officiating. The service will be livestreamed via the Trinity Lutheran Church website.
Visitation will be one hour prior to services at the church. Interment will be at Greenwood Cemetery in Lexington.
Doris Ellen Meints was born Nov. 20, 1926, on the family farm near Culbertson to Henry and Alice (Seed) Meints.
She was united in marriage to Wilbur Kleint. Wilbur died on May 23, 1968.
On Jan. 29, 1972, she married Wilbur Brown. He preceded her in death.
Survivors include her children, Audrey Strauss and Marilyn Hueftle, both of Lexington, Bruce Kleint of Grand Island, Mary Balcom of Kearney, Ed Brown of Fort Collins, Colorado, and Terry Brown of Holdrege; 16 grandchildren; many great-grandchildren and nine great-great-grandchildren.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.