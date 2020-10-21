 Skip to main content
Donnie Pool

OVERTON — Donnie Joe Pool, 62, of Overton died Monday, Oct. 19, 2020, at his home.

Arrangements are pending with Reynolds-Love Funeral Home in Lexington.

