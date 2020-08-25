Donald Wendland

 Skip to main content
CAMBRIDGE — Donald Ewald Wendland, 80, of Arapahoe died Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020, at Cambridge Memorial Hospital.

A celebration of life service will be held at a later date. Wenburg Funeral Home of Arapahoe is in charge of arrangements.

He was born Oct. 22, 1939, to Ewald and Lillian Wendland, on the family farm northwest of Arapahoe.

He married Carol Jean VonLoh on Sept. 17, 1960, in Elwood.

Survivors include his wife, Carol; daughters, Donna Liebsack and Deb Wendland; son, Marlin Wendland; sisters, Norma Petermann and Gladys Sandman; brother, Alvin Wendland; and two grandchildren.

