Donald Weight

KEARNEY — Donald D. Weight, 93, of Loup City died Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, at the Central Nebraska Veterans’ Home in Kearney.
Mass of Christian burial will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday at St. Josaphat’s Catholic Church in Loup City. The Rev. Scott Harter will celebrate the Mass.
Burial will be at the Evergreen Cemetery in Loup City with graveside military honors by American Legion Post 48 of Loup City and the U.S. Navy Funeral Honors Team.
A rosary will be recited 9:30 a.m. Saturday at the church before the Mass.
The Mass will be livestreamed on Peters Funeral Home Facebook page. The direct link for that page is www.facebook.com/PetersFuneralHomeSP
Social distancing and face masks will be required for the rosary and Mass. Peters Funeral Home of Loup City is assisting the family.
——
Donald was born on March 5, 1927, at Shenandoah, Iowa, the son of John and Leona (Surface) Weight. As a young boy his parents divorced and he moved to an orphanage in eastern Nebraska. He later moved to Poole and was raised by the Ernest and Lena Schneider family. He received his education in the Poole area and attended Ravenna High School.
He enlisted in the U.S. Navy on Feb. 27, 1945, and served on the USS Hutchins, USS Greyhound and USS Sanborn. He was honorably discharged on Aug. 1, 1946. He then returned to Nebraska and farmed near Poole.
He married Phyllis J. Fiebig on June 28, 1950, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Pleasanton. The couple farmed and lived near Poole. To this union twin daughters Debra and Donna and a son, John, were born. Phyllis died Feb. 6, 1954.
He married Shirley I. (Rowedder) Plumb on Aug. 20, 1963, at St. Mary’s Cathedral in Grand Island. To this union daughters Cheryl and Connie were born. The couple farmed north of Loup City and moved into Loup City in 1976. He continued to farm for several years and also worked as an adjuster for Federal Crop Insurance. The couple later operated Middle Loup Insurance Agency until their retirement.
He was a member of St. Josaphat’s Catholic Church, Knights of Columbus Council 5455 and American Legion Post 48, all of Loup City. Don was also an Admiral in the Nebraska Navy.
Don never knew a stranger and loved music, wood carving and the Nebraska Cornhuskers.
Survivors include his wife, Shirley Weight of Kearney; daughters, Debra Walter and Donna Harrison, both of Lincoln; son and daughter-in-law, John and Joyce Weight of St. Joseph, Missouri; daughters and son-in-law, Cheryl and Frank Boardman of Olathe, Kansas, and Connie Weight of Kearney; eight grandchildren, Rachel and Abigail Boardman, Jeffrey and Gregory Otto, Ryan and Evan Weight, and Kara Morris and Neil Walter; and nine great-grandchildren, Kaylee Shade and Ashton Otto, Eleanor and Joey Walter, Tessa and Lexi Weight, Atley and Addison Morris, and Kenneth Rodriquez; one half-brother, Walter Weight of California; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Phyllis; sons-in-law, Alfred Walter and Garry Harrison; brothers, Eugene, Virgil, Eldon, Kenneth “Jack,” and Wilber “John;” and sisters, Helen Ann, Lucille and Mary Louise.
Memorials are suggested to the family for later designation. Visit www.petersfuneralhome.net to leave condolences online.
