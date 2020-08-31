Donald Ward

WESTMINSTER, Colo. — Donald Louis Ward, 86, of Westminster, Colorado, died Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020, at his home.
Visitation is 6-8 p.m. today at Horan & McConaty Family Chapel in Arvada, Colorado.
Service is 2 p.m. Tuesday at Horan & McConaty. In compliance with state regulations, 50 people are allowed at one time in the mortuary and masks are required. The service will be livestreamed and a Zoom link will be provided.
A graveside service with military honors will be 11 a.m. Saturday at the Christ Lutheran Cemetery, northwest of Buffalo, Nebraska, with the Rev. Victor Rasmussen officiating. You are encouraged to bring a lawn chair with you.
Reynolds-Love Funeral Home in Lexington, Nebraska, is in charge of local arrangements.
Donald was born April 19, 1934, in Lexington to Cecil and Anna Ward.
Survivors include his wife, Mary; children, Craig Ward, Kelley Ward, Jolene Porreco, Thomas Porreco and Daniel Porreco; brother, Otis Ward; 11 grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.
