Donald Gregory

O’NEILL — Donald A. Gregory, 78, of Overton died suddenly Friday, Oct. 23, 2020, in O’Neill, doing what he loved to do, trucking.

Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. today at Reynolds-Love Funeral Home in Lexington.

Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday at the funeral home with the Rev. Daren Popple officiating. The service will be livestreamed on the Reynolds-Love Facebook Page.

Interment will be at Overton Cemetery.

Don was born Feb. 21, 1942, in Blairstown, Missouri, to Ora I. and Mary (Miller) Gregory.

Don married Judy Ryles and then later met Amy Beavers, who he was together with for 16 years.

Survivors include his sons, David Gregory of Overton, Mike Gregory of Kansas City, Missouri, Eric Willets of Gothenburg and Greg Love of Cozad; daughters, Sheila of Missouri, Dian Miller of Rockville and Katie Johnson of Axtell; companion, Amy Hernandez of Gothenburg; brother, Charles of Holdrege; two sisters, Ethel Commins of Warsaw, Missouri, and Mary Ann Dempsey of Calhoun, Missouri; 18 grandchildren and several great-grandchildren.