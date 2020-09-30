Donald Bratten

COZAD — Donald Lee Bratten, 70, of Cozad died peacefully at his home, after a long, brave battle with cancer, on Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020.

With the hope of helping others, Don donated his body for medical research.

The family will hold a private celebration of life. Berryman Funeral Home in Cozad is in charge of arrangements.

——

Don was born May 24, 1950, in North Platte, the third of four children of Minnie (Anderson) and Joseph (Joe) Bratten. Don grew up on the family ranch started by his Swedish immigrant grandfather, Charles Bratten, outside of Brady. He attended Brady Public School, where he was the valedictorian of his high school class. He went on to attend Kearney State College in Kearney, where he majored in biology and played linebacker for the Lopers football team.

While Don was taking his last semester at Kearney State College, he met Sheryl Olson of Minden, and they married.

They moved to Brady in 1973 and had three children. Don and Sheryl worked proudly to run the ranch, continuing his father’s legacy. In the mid-1980s Don transitioned into agriculture real estate before becoming an investment adviser until retirement.