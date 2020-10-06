Donald and Carol Wendland

CAMBRIDGE — Services are planned for both Donald Ewald Wendland, 80, who died Aug. 23, 2020, and Carol Jean Wendland, 76, who died Sept. 20, 2020, at the Cambridge Hospital.

Memorial services will be 10:30 a.m. Oct. 16 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Arapahoe with the Rev. James Moshier officiating. Inurnment will follow the service at Immanuel Lutheran Cemetery in Arapahoe.

Wenburg Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.