BURWELL — Donald J. “Don” Ference, 86, of Loup City died Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020, at Community Memorial Health Center in Burwell.
Services will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday at St. Josaphat’s Catholic Church in Loup City. The Rev. Richard Piontkowski will celebrate the Mass. Burial will follow at Evergreen Cemetery in Loup City with military honors by the Loup City American Legion Post 48.
Visitation will be 4-6 p.m. Friday at St. Josaphat’s with a Knights of Columbus rosary at 6 p.m. at the church. All COVID-19 and social distancing guidelines will be followed with masks highly recommended at the visitation, vigil service and Mass. The rosary and Mass will be livestreamed on the Facebook page of Higgins Funeral Home in Loup City, which is in charge of arrangements.
Donald John Ference was born Sept. 6, 1933, in Loup City to John Thomas and Anna Catherine (Lech) Ference.
He married Georgia Mae Felicia Connelly on Feb. 2, 1957. She preceded him in death.
Survivors include his children, Colleen Gnewuch of Grand Island, Margaret Boersen of Grand Island, Steven Ference of Gretna, Dennis Ference of Loup City, David Ference of Ord, Michael Ference of Loup City, Alice Benes of Valparaiso and William Ference of Loup City; sisters, Evelyn Nabity, Camille Ference, Sr. Ann Ference and Delphine Cyr; 25 grandchildren; and 17 great-grandchildren.