Dixie Thompson

COZAD — Dixie D. Thompson, 77, of Cozad, formerly of Elwood, died Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020, at Emerald Nursing Home and Rehab in Cozad.

Funeral services will be 10 a.m. Wednesday at Reynolds-Love Funeral Home in Lexington with the Rev. Rex Adams officiating.

Interment will be at the Elwood Cemetery.

The service will be livestreamed via the Reynolds-Love Funeral Home Facebook page. Visitation will be held 4-7 p.m. Tuesday at Reynolds-Love Funeral Home in Lexington.

Social distancing and face masks are encouraged.

Dixie was born Aug. 7, 1943, in Lexington to Walter and Leona (Welliver) Renker.

On May 21, 1962, she married Buzz Jorges in Wheat Ridge, Colorado. The couple would later divorce. In 1971, she married Bob Perkins.

Survivors include her daughter, Melissa Martin of Elwood; brother, Glen “Buddy” Renker of Lexington; 11 grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren.