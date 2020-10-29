Dick Hartman

GRAND ISLAND — Richard “Dick” Laverne Hartman, 83, of Grand Island died peacefully at home Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020.

Services will be 10:30 a.m. Monday at Trinity Lutheran in Grand Island. The Rev. Mark Middendorf will officiate. Cremation will take place following the service.

Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Sunday at Apfel Funeral Home in Grand Island.

——

Dick was born in Riverdale on Aug. 28, 1937, to Oscar and Ruby (Knox) Hartman. He was confirmed at Christ Lutheran in St. Paul on May 13, 1951. He graduated from Pleasanton High School in 1956.

On Jan. 27, 1957, he married Carol Lee Carman. They resided on a farm outside of Shelton. They had two sons, Steve and Dave. Dick worked in a variety of roles all involving the agriculture and feed business.