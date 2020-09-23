Diana Francis

LEE’S SUMMIT, Mo. — Diana Kay Francis, beloved by those who knew her, died on March 26, 2020.
Memorial services will be 10 a.m. Saturday at O’Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral Home in Kearney.
She will be laid to rest next to Joseph Francis at Axtell.
——
Diana’s life was one of service and love to those around her. She constantly gave all of herself in her career as a nurse and as an elder care coordinator to better the lives of those around her. She also placed her family and friends before herself in her personal life. She was the living embodiment of unconditional love and selflessness. The love, lessons and exemplary life she lived has been passed on to her sons who will forever strive to ensure she can always look down on them from Heaven and smile with pride.
Survivors include her sons, Kyle and Joe Francis; brother, Frank Almquist; and several nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her loving husband, Joseph G. Francis; parents, Dean and Evelyn Almquist; brother Donald Almquist; and sister Gladys Almquist.
Memorials are suggested to the family for future designation.
