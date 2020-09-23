Diana Francis

Diana’s life was one of service and love to those around her. She constantly gave all of herself in her career as a nurse and as an elder care coordinator to better the lives of those around her. She also placed her family and friends before herself in her personal life. She was the living embodiment of unconditional love and selflessness. The love, lessons and exemplary life she lived has been passed on to her sons who will forever strive to ensure she can always look down on them from Heaven and smile with pride.