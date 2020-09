LEE’S SUMMIT, Mo. — Diana Kay Francis, beloved by those who knew her, died on March 26, 2020, in Lee’s Summit, Missouri.

Memorial services will be 10 a.m. Saturday at O’Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral Home in Kearney.

She will be laid to rest next to Joseph Francis in Axtell.

Memorials are suggested to the family for future designation.

