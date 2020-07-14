KEARNEY — Dennis Brown, 72, of Kearney died Friday, July 10, 2020, at his home.
Memorial service is 2 p.m. Thursday at O’Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral Home in Kearney. The Rev. Dean Pofahl will officiate.
Burial will take place at a later date.
Dennis Dean Brown was born March 17, 1948, in Lexington to Albert and Gladys (Molthan) Brown.
Survivors include his partner, Sharie Brown of Kearney; children, Kurt and Stephanie Stones of Kearney, Audra Brown of Kearney and Aaron and Holly Brown of Overton; siblings, Jr. and Judy Brown, Sandy and Ron Edson, Donnie and Linda Brown, Kathy Brown Vasquez; and six grandchildren.