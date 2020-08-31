LAGUNA VISTA, TEXAS — Walter “Dean” Pennington, 69, of Laguna Vista, Texas, died Friday, Aug. 14, 2020, in Laguna Vista.
A memorial service will be 1 p.m. Thursday at eFree Church in Kearney, Nebraska, with the Revs. Adrian Boykin and Brian Klein officiating. Socially distanced seating and masks will be enforced.
A private family burial will be held at a later date in Broken Bow. Services may be viewed online at: kearneyefree.com/live.
——
Dean was born June 18, 1951, in Columbus, Ohio, to Dean and Reita (Moravy) Pennington. He attended Central College Elementary in Ohio and later Point Loma High School in California. He had two sisters, Kathy (Robinson) Pierce of Gibbon, Nebraska, and Carolyn O’Day (deceased). He worked at Kearney State College, and then at Baldwin Filters where due to health reasons he retired in 1995.
On Dec. 31, 1986, he married Patricia (Beck) Schubert. They made their home in and around Kearney until July 2018, when they moved to Laguna Vista, Texas, enjoying the warm climate and the ocean. Dean worked for South Padre Golf Course as a security guard for the past 1½ years.
Dean was outgoing and could talk and make friends with anybody. He loved his family, grandchildren and many friends and dedicated much of his time to serving others. He loved his church and his church family and enjoyed volunteering his time in any way that he could. He was a longstanding member of the Kearney Volunteer Fire Department and upon moving to Texas had joined the Laguna Vista Volunteer Fire Department as well. He loved motorcycles, riding with his wife and friends across the countryside and mountains.
Survivors include his wife, Pat; two daughters, Pam Morin of Laguna Vista, Texas, and Christie Mettenbrink of Brighton, Colorado; four grandchildren, Paige Newman of St. Louis, Cole Newman of Lees Summit, Missouri, and Blake and Riley Mettenbrink of Brighton; his sister, Kathy Pierce of Gibbon; and many additional extended family members in Ohio and Nebraska.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Dean’s honor to the Laguna Vista Volunteer Fire Department, 235 Santa Isabel Blvd., Laguna Vista, TX 78578; the Kearney Volunteer Fire Department, 2211 Ave. A, Kearney, NE 68847; or to the family for later designation.
