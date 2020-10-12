 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Dean Kjar

Dean Kjar

LINCOLN — Dean Kjar, 62, of Wood River died Sunday, April 19, 2020, at Tabitha Journey House in Lincoln.

Celebration of life service has been scheduled for 4 p.m. Friday with memory sharing at 4:30 p.m. and Mass at St. Mary’s Church in Wood River.

Masks are required for attendance to protect family members with underlying medical conditions.

Memorials may be given to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, Wood River Community Centennial Foundation or St. Mary’s Church.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News