LINCOLN — Dean Kjar, 62, of Wood River died Sunday, April 19, 2020, at Tabitha Journey House in Lincoln.

Celebration of life service has been scheduled for 4 p.m. Friday with memory sharing at 4:30 p.m. and Mass at St. Mary’s Church in Wood River.

Masks are required for attendance to protect family members with underlying medical conditions.

Memorials may be given to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, Wood River Community Centennial Foundation or St. Mary’s Church.