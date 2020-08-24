HOLDREGE — Edwin “Dean” Humphries, 81, of Holdrege died Friday, April 10, 2020, at Christian Homes Care Community in Holdrege.
Celebration of life services will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday at First Baptist Church in Holdrege with the Rev. Darren Theesen officiating. Private family inurnment will be held at the Immanuel Cemetery in rural Harlan County prior to the services. His service will be livestreamed via www.fbcholdrege.com.
Due to health concerns regarding the COVID-19 pandemic, current CDC and Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services guidelines for faith-based services and gatherings will be followed.
A memorial book signing will be 5-7 p.m. Friday at Nelson-Bauer Funeral Home in Holdrege.
A memorial has been established in Dean’s honor, and kindly suggested to the First Baptist Church in Holdrege.
Visit www.nelsonbauerfh.com to leave condolences online.
