KEARNEY — David Thomas of Gibbon died Saturday Aug. 22, 2020, at CHI Health Good Samaritan in Kearney.
A graveside memorial service will be 10 a.m. Sept. 11 at Gibbon Riverside Cemetery.
——
David was born June 20,1954 in Pueblo, Colorado to James and LaVerne (Humiston) Thomas. In 1960 his mom married Johnny Beeson and the family later moved to Sterling, Colorado where David received his education. He later moved to the Gibbon area where he lived until his death.
David worked as a farmhand/handyman around Gibbon until poor health forced his retirement a few years ago. He enjoyed the challenge to build things and was very handy with a hammer and nails. His greatest passion was fishing and he would never pass an opportunity to go.
Survivors include his brothers Victor (Cheryl) Thomas of Sidney, Richard aka “Peanut “ Thomas of Sterling and Kenny Thomas of Holdrege; sisters, Janice Carman of Gibbon and Gloria (Jim) Hinrichs of Warsaw, Missouri; sister-in-law, Kathy Thomas of Raeford, North Carolina; and several nieces and nephews.
He was proceeded in death by his parents John and LaVerne Beeson; brothers, Danny and Roger Thomas, and his grandparents.
Memorials are suggested to the family for later designation.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.