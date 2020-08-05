PAPILLION — David L. Kelly, 75, of Papillion died Wednesday, July 29, 2020.
Celebration of life services will be 10:30 a.m. Monday at New Life Church in Kearney. For the safety of others, the family requests that you wear a mask and practice social distancing while at the service. The service will be broadcast at https://youtu.be/kAFOUbxGu-o.
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Funeral Home in Omaha is in charge of arrangements.
——
He was born June, 25, 1945, in Centralia, Illinois, and grew up in Ravenna and later Kearney.
He married his high school sweetheart, Rochelle “Rocky” Billings. They celebrated 55 years of marriage last month. To this union two sons were born, Pat and Brian.
Dave was respected and loved by his family and friends. Known by many, he was a husband, dad, grandpa, son, brother, uncle, cancer survivor, bandmate, baseball coach, teacher, mentor and friend. As their biggest fan, he enjoyed watching his children and grandchildren do the things that they loved.
Dave was an electrical contractor and owned Kelly Electric in Kearney with Rocky for 35 years, having acquired it from his father, who started the business in 1950. Together they built it to be a highly respected company in the region.
Dave was a lifelong drummer and played in a variety of bands from rock ‘n’ roll to praise and worship. He was also a talented artist working with several media, including oil painting, airbrush, leather tooling, woodworking, drawing and photography. He was known for his personal car collection, which included several vehicles over the years. He was most proud of his 1964 Corvette Stingray, “Ghost,” and the 1957 Chevrolet Bel Air he restored with his sons. In the late 1980s, Dave was co-founder of Kearney’s Cruise Nite.
In 1980, Dave’s identity and focus changed when he committed his life to following Jesus Christ, which would positively impact all those around him, including his family and business. His faith remained strong until the end as he poured himself into studying the Word of God and preparing for the forthcoming meeting with his Savior.
Survivors include his wife, Rocky; his sons, Pat (Jenny) and Brian (Andrea); grandchildren, Sean, Lindsey and Jackson; his siblings, Connie Gappa, Bob (Gladys) Kelly, Ruth Ann Young, Mike (Lisa) Carter, Bill (Lois) Carter, Mary Kaye (Stephen) Swinford and Phil (Karen) Carter; and several nieces and nephews.
Loved ones surrounded him when he died.
He was preceded in death by his parents, W.C. and Leona Kelly and Harold Carter; and his brother, Jackie Carter.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Madonna Foundation in Omaha at www.madonna.org/donate .