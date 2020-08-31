David Collins

WASHINGTON, Iowa — David Wayne Collins, 63, of Washington, Iowa, formerly of Overton, Nebraska, passed away unexpectedly Wednesday, July 22, 2020, at his residence.
A family memorial service will take place 11 a.m. Saturday at the Overton Methodist Church with Rev. Venedith Vargas officiating. The service will be livestreamed via the Reynolds-Love Facebook page.
There will be a celebration of life with family and friends 1-4 p.m. Saturday at the Dawson County Historical Museum in Lexington, Nebraska, featuring the new Plectron exhibit and David’s vast collection of presidential memorabilia. Inurnment will be held prior to the memorial service at the Overton Cemetery.
Reynolds-Love Funeral Home in Lexington is in charge of arrangements. David was born Feb. 6, 1957, in Lexington to Arlyn and Lois (Graham) Collins.
He married Nancy Lambert in 1988 in Lincoln. They later divorced. He married Talaine Golberg in 2006 in Park Rapids, Minnesota.
Survivors include his wife Talaine Collins of Park Rapids, Minnesota; sister, Linda Anderson of Lincoln; and sister, Janet Gottula of Lincoln.
