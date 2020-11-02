David Brown

 Skip to main content
HOLDREGE — David Lynn Brown, 71, of Beaver City died Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020, at Phelps Memorial Health Center in Holdrege.

Funeral services will be held privately today with a family graveside ceremony.

Wenburg Funeral Home of Beaver City is in charge of the arrangements.

He was born July 27, 1949, in McCook to Eula Marie (Holtze) and Darrel Lee Brown.

On Aug. 16, 1970, he married Nancy Ellen Frey.

Survivors include his wife, Nancy; sons, Daniel Brown and Andrew Brown; brothers, Randy Brown and Robert Brown; sisters, Brenda Lambert and Rebecca Brown; and three grandchildren.

