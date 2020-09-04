HOLDREGE — David Harley “Dave” Wells, 67, of Holdrege passed away Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020, at his home in Holdrege following a courageous battle with cancer.
Celebration of life graveside services and interment will be 3 p.m. Tuesday at Prairie Home Cemetery in Holdrege with the Rev. Daren Popple officiating. The family encourages everyone in attendance to keep health issues in mind, and bring your own chair to the graveside service.
Due to health concerns regarding the COVID-19 pandemic, current CDC and Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services guidelines for faith-based services and gatherings will be followed. The services will be livestreamed via the Nelson-Bauer Funeral Home Facebook page. There will be no visitation or memorial book signing, the family is honoring Dave’s wish for cremation.
Nelson-Bauer Funeral Home in Holdrege is in charge of arrangements.
Dave was born on Dec. 15, 1952, in Holdrege, the youngest of four children to Harley James and Clara Elizabeth (Swanson) Wells. The family lived on the family farm northeast of Holdrege. Dave received his primary education through the eighth grade from R-6 north of Holdrege. He then continued his education at Holdrege High School, graduating with the class of 1971. He then pursued higher education at the University of Northern Colorado in Greeley following in his football coach Jess Keifer’s footsteps to pursue a degree in education and play football. He was also a member of the Sigma Phi Epsilon fraternity.
While attending college, Dave also attained his private pilot certificate at the Emery School of Aviation. He moved back to Holdrege during the summer of 1974 to help his dad with the farm and flying service. That same year, Dave moved in the fall to Lincoln and obtained his commercial pilot’s license in order to take over Wells Flying Service because his father, Harley, was retiring.
On June 21, 1975, he married Candy Suhr at the Bethel Lutheran Church. The couple resided on the Merryman farm, which was Dave’s great-grandfather’s homestead north of Axtell. After one year, Harley and Clara decided to move into Holdrege at which time Dave and Candy moved to the family farm north of Holdrege. They were blessed with three sons, Ryan David in 1980, Nicholas Michael in 1983 and Randy James in 1986.
On Dec. 15, 2015, Dave was baptized with a family ceremony at the Bethel Lutheran Church. Until Dave’s passing he was actively involved in the family farming operation and Wells Flying Service. Dave had many passions — flying, hunting and participating in and watching all types of sports. He proudly wore No. 20 as a Holdrege Duster halfback, and played baseball and fast-pitch softball for 20 years. One of his greatest joys was watching his kids and grandkids participate in sports and all of their activities. He rarely missed an event!
Dave also loved weekends at the lake, where he drove the boat for hours, while Candy taught the boys to water ski. He loved trips to the mountain condo with the family, snow skiing, snowmobiling, camping, golfing and four-wheeling with friends.
Dave was very involved in the Holdrege community by supporting all youth activities, Pheasants Forever and Ducks Unlimited. He always was willing to donate his time, and financial support. He served for many years on the Holdrege Country Club Board, where he served as past president; he also served on the Board of the Nebraska Aviation Trades Association; and was a member of the Holdrege Public School Board for 12 years. In 2005, Dave fulfilled his dream of owning property on the Platte River, where his family could hunt, fish and enjoy all types of outdoor activities. He continued to develop this property until his passing. His vision was for this property to remain in the family for generations to come!
Survivors include wife, Candy Wells of Holdrege; two sons, Ryan Wells and his wife, Melissa and children, Alex, Ava, Schroeder, Jax, Nelson and Grey; Nick Wells and his wife, Toni, and children, Charli, Pyper and Harley; daughter-in-law, Jordan Wells and children, Brooklyn, James, Axel and Johnny, all of Holdrege; mother-in-law, Edna “Ned” Suhr of Holdrege; one brother, Fred Wells of Thornton, Colorado; one sister, Betty Lou Dossett and her husband, Ted, of Holdrege; sisters-in-law, Arlis Wells, Terry Krohn and her husband, Rich, and Shelley Brenn and her husband, Tom; and his best friend and cousin, Gary Wells and his wife, Helen, all of Holdrege; along with a host of cousins, nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; one son, Randy James Wells; two grandchildren, Gracelyn Wells and Quinn Wells; his father-in-law, Gordon Suhr; one brother, Ted Wells; and two nephews, Mike Wells and Tad Dossett.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established in Dave and Randy’s honor and kindly suggested to the Wells 20 Foundation, which will support youth activities in the Holdrege area.
