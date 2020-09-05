BILLINGS, Mont. — David Allen “Dave” Repenning, 66, of Joliet, Montana, died Sept. 4, 2019, at SCL-Health Medical Group in Billings, Montana.
Memorial services for David will be 1 p.m. Sept. 12 at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in rural Republican City with the Rev. Darrel Wissmann officiating.
Inurnment and laying David to rest will follow at the Alma Cemetery with military honors provided by the Faye Cady American Legion Post No. 118 in conjunction with the United States Army Funeral Honors Team.
There will be no memorial book signing or visitation. The family honored his wish for cremation.
Bauer-Torrey & Mach Funeral Home in Alma is in charge of arrangements.
Due to health concerns, regarding the COVID-19 pandemic, current CDC and Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services guidelines for faith-based services will be followed.
Dave was born March 16, 1953, to Myron and Adaila (Burner) Repenning in Bloomfield.
On Feb. 26, 1977, Dave married Virginia Weber in Seward.
Survivors include his loving wife of 42 years, Virginia Repenning of Joliet, Montana; stepmother, Roberta Repenning of Bloomfield; brothers, Tom Repenning of Niobrara, and Jack Repenning of Grandview, Texas; his sisters, Vickie Repenning of Norfolk and Cindy Repenning of Mission Hills, South Dakota; stepbrother; John McNeil of Colorado; and stepsisters; Launa Belluchi of Williamsburg, Virginia, Laura McNeil and Theresa McNeil, both of Escondido, Colorado.
