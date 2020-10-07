Darlene Matson

KEARNEY — Darlene J. Matson, 88, of Kearney died Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020, at Kearney Regional Medical Center.
Memorial services will be 3 p.m. Saturday at O’Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral Home in Kearney with the Rev. John Fowler officiating.
Interment will take place at a later date.
——
Darlene June Matson was born May 19, 1932, in Britton, South Dakota, to John Henry and Emma Louise (Nelson) Kallemeyn. She grew up in Langford, South Dakota, and Stuart, Nebraska, and graduated from Stuart High School.
Darlene married Alvin Lee Matson on Aug. 26, 1950, in Crawford. The couple made their home in Crawford. Darlene worked for Carroll’s Residential Care and Carroll’s Skilled Nursing in California. She also worked for Batterton Waterproofing in York and then at TBK Transmissions and the American Red Cross in Kearney.
Darlene was a member of the First Lutheran Church in Langford, South Dakota, and Chapel of the Sea in Carlsbad, California.
Survivors include her sons, Curtis Matson and his wife Chris of Nashville, James Matson and his wife Deb of Kearney, Wayne Matson and his wife Tina of Kearney; daughters, Cherie Gbur and her husband Ed of Bandon, Oregon, and Randa Salazar and her husband Craig of Lincoln; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; as well as several nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
Darlene was preceded in death by her parents; two sons, Johnny and Michael; brother, Kenneth Kallemeyn; and her sister, Beverly Brown.
Memorials are suggested to the Kearney Area Animal Shelter.
