RAVENNA — Darlene Catlin, 83, of Kearney, formerly of Gibbon, died Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020, at the Ravenna Good Samaritan Home.
A private graveside service will be held at the Riverside Cemetery in Gibbon.
There will be no visitation.
O’Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral Homes and Cremations are in charge of arrangements.
Darlene was born May 13, 1937, in Gibbon to Kenneth and Marie (Oliver) Puttergill. She received her education from Gibbon High School, graduating in 1955.
On June 19, 1955, Darlene married Harry “Jim” Catlin at the Gibbon Baptist Church. Darlene was instrumental in the push for the Gibbon Public Library, where she served as librarian for more than 25 years.
Survivors include her son, Michael Catlin and wife Denise of Shelton; daughter-in-law, Lyn Catlin of Allston, Massachusetts; grandchildren, McKenzie, Courtney, Nolan, Emily, Mikala and Tegun Catlin; great-grandchildren, Skylar and Elizabeth; sister, Kay Horst and husband, Merle of San Diego; brother, Larry Puttergill and wife Marilyn of Gibbon; brothers-in-law, Ron Catlin of Kearney and Ken Catlin of Lincoln; sisters-in-law, Lois Benson of Kearney and Linda Johnson and husband Curt of Omaha; as well as several nieces, nephews and extended family and friends.
Darlene was preceded by her parents; husband, Jim Catlin; son, Ricky Catlin; and daughter, Karen Catlin
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the family for future designation. Visit www.osrfh.com to leave condolences online.