Dale Schmidt

MERNA — Dale Allen Schmidt, 71, of Merna died Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, at his home west of Merna.

Graveside services will be 11 a.m. Thursday at Merna Cemetery with Rev. Bill Williams officiating. Burial will be with Elks’ rites.

Visitation will be 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Wednesday at Govier Brothers Mortuary in Broken Bow.

Dale was born Feb. 12, 1949, in Callaway to Raymond C. and Louise E. (White) Schmidt.

Survivors include his first cousins, Diana Larson of Gillette, Wyoming, Everett White of Merna and Harlan White of Merna.

