LEXINGTON — William Dale McNerny, 81, of Lexington died Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, at the Plum Creek Care Center in Lexington.

Funeral services will be 10 a.m. Tuesday at Reynolds-Love Funeral Home in Lexington with the Rev. Rob Kuefner officiating. The service will be livestreamed on the Reynolds Love Facebook page. Interment will be at 11:45 a.m. following the funeral service at Bartley Cemetery.

Visitation will be one hour prior to the service.

Dale was born Sept. 28, 1938, in Bird City, Kansas, to James and Leona (Carstens) McNerney.

Survivors include his sister, Zelda O’Hanlon of Lexington.

