BROKEN BOW — Crystal “Cris” (Hardy) Esch, 62, of Broken Bow died at her home on Saturday, July 11, 2020.
A private family memorial service will be Saturday at the United Methodist Church in Broken Bow with the Rev. Matt Fowler officiating. The service will be livestreamed for the public at 10 a.m. at www.govierbrothers.com.
Burial will be at Broken Bow Cemetery. The public is welcome to join the family at 11 a.m. Saturday morning at the Broken Bow Cemetery for a graveside service.
A register book will be available to sign at Govier Brothers Mortuary in Broken Bow until 5 p.m on Friday.
Crystal Sue Hardy was born Dec. 13, 1957, in Broken Bow to Wayne and Bette (Lewis) Hardy.
Cris married Theodore “Ted” Lee Esch on June 2, 1979, at the Anselmo Methodist church. He preceded her in death.
Survivors include her daughters, Belinda Chaplin and Natasha Dalby, both of Broken Bow; brother, Dan Hardy of Wahoo; sisters, Barb Pellor of Anselmo, Natalie Russell of Broken Bow and Evelyn Christen of Broken Bow; and seven grandchildren.